A crash left a big mess in Scranton this morning.

A car ran off Moosic Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and slammed in to the front of J.B. Jewelers.

The building is damaged and the car is crushed. No one was hurt.

Police in Scranton have not said why the driver lost control of the car.

There is a traffic light at the intersection and power was out at the time of this morning's crash.