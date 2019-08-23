Police Investigating Shots Fired in Scranton

SCRANTON– Police are still searching for a suspect after reports of gunfire in the city, that later led investigators to Dunmore.

Police received reports of gun shots around 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Gibson Street and Hitchcock Court in Scranton, near Moses Taylor Hospital. As police investigated, an officer was seen picking up at least five shell casings off the street.

Authorities later moved to Dunmore, where Laurel, Smith and Foote Streets were closed for a few hours, as officers searched the area with K-9 teams. Officers later told neighbors they had found blood on the scene.

Police have not released many details as to what exactly happened on East Gibson Street and Hitchcock Court last night, but at least one person is believed to have been shot. No arrests have been made.

