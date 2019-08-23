× No Baseball, No Problem – Williamsport Welcomes the World

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With no games being played at the World Series on Friday, players and fans are trying to find their own fun around Williamsport.

One option is the Williamsport Welcomes the World festival that kicked off on Friday.

It may be an off day at the Little League World Series, but Little Leaguers from Latin America are still getting some swings in. Baseball players from Loyalsock Township and Latin America met on the lawn at UPMC Susquehanna to play some wiffle ball.

“It’s pretty fun, it’s cool to meet all the Latin America kids and all the languages they speak. It’s different though because it’s harder to get certain people in different spots because they don’t speak English, so it’s kind of been a challenge but it’s fun. I like being out here with them,” said Chase Miller from Loyalsock Township.

“I can’t really describe it. It was fun and it’s just a good experience to play with them,” said Drake Dupont from Loyalsock Township.

Little Leaguers aren’t the only ones enjoying the time away from the diamond. Fans from out of town are using the off day to check out Williamsport.

“So far, taking it easy. Checked out a couple yard sales, basically some church sale stuff, and checking out the area,” said James Michael from Virginia.

Fans who came into town will have plenty to do during Williamsport Welcomes the World, the annual street festival. The city is set to play host to thousands of people coming to the downtown area for the tenth edition of the festival. Vendors set up along parts of West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.