Driver Sentenced for Deadly Hit and Run

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman was sentenced Thursday to 11 to 23 months behind bars for a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County.

Lisa Yurkin was charged last year with hitting Jason Filip as he walked along the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township.

DNA evidence taken from her car matched the victim.

Yurkin told police in Luzerne County she thought she hit a deer.

