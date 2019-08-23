Chase Down Podcast: Clarks Summit Native and Writer for Sports Illustrated & The MMQB, Conor Orr

Chase Senior is joined by Conor Orr, staff writer for Sports Illustrated and The Monday Morning Quarterback. He’s a native of Clarks Summit, which is just outside of Scranton. Recently, he went on assignment to Denver Broncos Training Camp, where Dunmore native and head coach Vic Fangio and Scranton native and offensive line coach, Mike Munchak are on the same staff, bringing a NEPA toughness to a new era of Broncos football.

Conor also discusses his path in journalism and how he reached the national stage. Then, Chase and Conor talk some NFL football, Conor’s training camp tour, how analytics are influencing the game, what beer Conor has stocked in his fridge and more!