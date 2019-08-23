Chase Down Podcast: Clarks Summit Native and Writer for Sports Illustrated & The MMQB, Conor Orr

Posted 12:59 pm, August 23, 2019, by

Chase Senior is joined by Conor Orr, staff writer for Sports Illustrated and The Monday Morning Quarterback. He’s a native of Clarks Summit, which is just outside of Scranton. Recently, he went on assignment to Denver Broncos Training Camp, where Dunmore native and head coach Vic Fangio and Scranton native and offensive line coach, Mike Munchak are on the same staff, bringing a NEPA toughness to a new era of Broncos football.

Conor also discusses his path in journalism and how he reached the national stage. Then, Chase and Conor talk some NFL football, Conor’s training camp tour, how analytics are influencing the game, what beer Conor has stocked in his fridge and more!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.