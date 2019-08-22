Walking for Wilding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- “I will sweat and bleed, I will pray for home, I will fight for you.”

Retired army staff Sergeant Earl Granville rallied his troops at Nay Aug Park in Scranton as they prepared to launch on their more than four-mile trek through the city.

This was Operation Enduring Warrior’s third city Ruck Tour, which raises money for the non-profit that helps wounded and disabled veterans.

For this walk, fallen heroes were honored along the way.

“This event we like to stop at certain landmarks and remember fallen, not just military, but also law enforcement and first responders in the area. So each landmark we get to we’re dedicating to a certain someone,” Granville said.

This year, the ruck tour was dedicated specifically to Scranton police officer John Wilding who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

“They are dedicating the day to my son John and they’re helping to remember him as well as all the other fallen officers and their support has never wavered,” Wilding’s mother, Mary Wilding said.

“It’s always important to remember our fallen law enforcement, military, first responders,” Scranton police officer Joseph Flesher said.

“I think it’s important for us as a department to get together and do things so that his name is always remembered throughout the whole city, the state, the country, everything,” officer Bryanna Gifford of the Scranton police said.

The Ruck Tour ended at Steamtown Crossfit where the owner hosted an evening workout in honor of Officer Wilding

Patrolman John James Wilding, 29 from Scranton, died early Sunday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center from injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty.

“After talking with Earl and meeting John’s family, me and earl decided since Earl’s a member here, it would be really cool to have the Ruck end here so everyone can come in,” Jennifer Adams of Steamtown Crossfit said.

For more information on Operation Enduring Warrior, go to: https://www.enduringwarrior.org