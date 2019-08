× Special Election Results for Pennsylvania’s 85th District

It is Election Day in central Pennsylvania.

People in parts of Union and Snyder counties headed to the polls Tuesday to elect a new state representative in the 85th State House District.

The unusual late-summer election pitted Democrat Jenn Rager-Kay against Republican David Rowe.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results have Rowe with 63% to Rager-Kay’s 37%, a difference of about 2500 votes.