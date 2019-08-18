Man’s Body Recovered from Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A man who was swimming with friends in the Susquehanna River Sunday afternoon went under the water and never resurfaced, authorities say.

According to the Northumberland fire chief, a man in his 20s jumped off a dock into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Northumberland borough. His friends say they saw him struggling after he jumped in. They tried to save him and called 911.

Rescue teams searched for nearly three hours before finding his body not far from where he went under.

The victim's name has not been released.