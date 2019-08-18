Man’s Body Recovered from Susquehanna River

Posted 9:43 pm, August 18, 2019, by

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A man who was swimming with friends in the Susquehanna River Sunday afternoon went under the water and never resurfaced, authorities say.

According to the Northumberland fire chief, a man in his 20s jumped off a dock into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Northumberland borough. His friends say they saw him struggling after he jumped in. They tried to save him and called 911.

Rescue teams searched for nearly three hours before finding his body not far from where he went under.

The victim's name has not been released.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.