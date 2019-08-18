Benefit for Woman Battling Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A community in Lackawanna County came out to support one of their own.

Kelly Moran-Davis was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and friends and family gathered at Thirst T's Bar & Grill in Olyphant on Sunday to raise money for her medical bills and other expenses during her battle.

Kelly told Newswatch 16 she's overwhelmed by the support.

"I'm very humbled. I can't believe the community came out for me," she said. "It's crazy to think that people care so much. I feel like saying thank you is not even enough."

Organizers hope the fundraiser will give Kelly more time to spend with family and friends while she receives treatment.