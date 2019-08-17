10th Year for Big Dog Daddy Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's been a decade strong for the Big Dog Daddy Fest in Lackawanna County.

Eddie Vetrano started the festival when he found out his kidneys were failing. He pledged that if he lived, he would do 10 festivals and raise $50,000 for the National Kidney Foundation and the Gift of Life organization.

Eddie's daughter Trish donated one of her kidneys to her dad, and then he got started on fulfilling his promise.

"The first year we had it, 45 people came and we raised $750. In our first nine up until today, we're up to $39,000. And with a good day today, we're gonna hit that $50,000 mark," Eddie Vetrano said.

We're waiting to hear back from Eddie if he reached his goal after Saturday's festival in Lackawanna County.