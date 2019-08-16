Plea for Answers into Mysterious Disappearance of Monroe County Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Detectives feel they are close to solving a seven-year-old cold case in Monroe County. Stephen Lepore went missing from his home in Tobyhanna on August 16th, 2012. Authorities are now renewing their call for answers into the mystery.

Detectives believe foul play was involved in Lepore's disappearance. Authorities said he was last seen driving a silver van but it was found three weeks later in an area of Stroudsburg Lepore rarely visited.

"It's a little troubling and disturbing and it's a mystery," Stephen's nephew, Nicholas Lepore said.

Lepore's family said he was a well-known person in his community of Pocono Farms East in Tobyhanna with a lot of friends in the area. His family is hoping that anyone who has more information about his disappearance comes forward to police.

"It's a case that we believe can be solved, that there are people out there that have information that can help us solve it and it's something that we'd like to see brought to a successful end," Detective Craig Vanlouvender of the Monroe County District Attorney's Office said.

Foul play is considered to be a factor in Lepore's disappearance as no activity has been detected on his cell phone since the day he went missing. Lepore was someone who always kept in touch with family.

Nicholas Lepore is holding out hope his uncle may still be alive.

"I really hope that nothing bad happened to him. I really believe he could be alive still. You just never know," Nicholas Lepore said.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to contact detective Craig Vanlouvender at 570-517-3152.