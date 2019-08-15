Parents Accused of Abusing Infant Daughter

Posted 11:51 am, August 15, 2019

JESSUP, Pa. — Parents in Lackawanna County are charged with child abuse and neglect after police say a 4-month-old baby suffered a fractured skull.

Investigators say Christopher Helstowski and Kristina Shotwell of Jessup waited a day before taking the baby to the hospital after it suffered injuries back in May.

Doctors say the baby had a skull fracture, as well as internal injuries and bruising on other parts of her body.

Helstowski and Shotwell are locked up assault and endangerment in Lackawanna County.

