Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say they uncovered a prostitution operation at a spa in Pike County.

Lori Possinger, 47, of Stroudsburg, and Patrice Clinton, 36, of Lake Ariel, are facing the most serious charges, including promoting prostitution and tampering with evidence.

State police say they owned and operated Amystika Spa along Route 739 in Blooming Grove Township.

Troopers say the six others either performed sex acts or paid for them.