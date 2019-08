Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Future Little Leaguers are showing their team spirit at a hospital in Lycoming County.

UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport has transformed its nursery into a dugout.

Babies born during the Little League World Series will be dressed in baseball onesies and hand-knit baseball caps.

On Wednesday, the Little League's mascot, Dugout, stopped by for a visit.