WNEP's Ryan's Run 10

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is marking a milestone this year.

The charity campaign is celebrating a decade of changing the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.

The motto for Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.

The money raised throughout WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is earmarked to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.

Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Ryan’s Run, which kicked off Wednesday, August 14, at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre. It lasts through early November.

The “run” portion of the campaign involves Ryan Leckey and 50 other area runners taking a trek in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2019. Before that big race, our charity team has many community events on tap.

HOW TO DONATE

To donate to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run and score yourself the newest campaign moisture-wicking workout shirt, click here! A $30.00 donation or more gets you the latest RR10 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO: