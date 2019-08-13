WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 10
WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is marking a milestone this year.
The charity campaign is celebrating a decade of changing the lives of kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.
WNEP-TV’s Ryan’s Run is spearheaded by Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey.
The motto for Ryan’s Run is Inspiring Fitness, Challenging Disability, Changing Lives.
The money raised throughout WNEP’s Ryan’s Run is earmarked to help Allied Services purchase cutting-edge rehabilitation technology to change lives here at home.
Allied Services is one of our area’s largest nonprofits with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”
Ryan’s Run, which kicked off Wednesday, August 14, at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre. It lasts through early November.
The “run” portion of the campaign involves Ryan Leckey and 50 other area runners taking a trek in the TCS New York City Marathon on November 3, 2019. Before that big race, our charity team has many community events on tap.
HOW TO DONATE
To donate to WNEP’s Ryan’s Run and score yourself the newest campaign moisture-wicking workout shirt, click here! A $30.00 donation or more gets you the latest RR10 gear. All of the money raised stays in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
DONATIONS CAN BE MAILED TO:
Allied Services Foundation
c/o WNEP’s Ryan’s Run
100 Abington Executive Park
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
HAVE A QUESTION?
Please call 570-348-1407
FREE CAMPAIGN KICK OFF CONCERT ON AUGUST 15, 2019
In keeping with tradition, Ryan’s Run is kicking off with a free concert event as part of Mohegan Sun Pocono’s “Party On The Patio.” The casino near Wilkes-Barre is a corporate sponsor of our charity campaign.
MEET OUR TEAM
You can meet our team at this link and keep up on the latest Ryan’s Run announcements on our Facebook page.
Our runners hold various fundraisers to raise cash for the cause throughout our campaign. Head here to keep up to date on the latest Ryan’s Run events.
RYAN’S RUN 5K INFORMATION
Our biggest community event is WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K/All-Abilities Walk. It takes place Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the track at the Scranton High School. Head here to sign up!
SEE YOUR DONATIONS AT WORK
As part of our campaign promise to you, Newswatch 16 always follows the money each year to show you your generosity in action and the life-changing technology you helped make happen. Click here to see how donations to Ryan’s Run 9 last year were spent.
FEW FUN FACTS ABOUT WNPE’S RYAN’S RUN:
- Ryan’s Run earned the silvery charity status by the New York Road Runners. The status puts our campaign on the same level as internationally respected organizations such as UNICEF.
- This year’s runners were chosen during the winter months through applications submitted through WNEP and Allied.
- To date, WNEP’s Ryan’s Run has raised $3.2 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
- The campaign has also received multiple honors. Ryan’s Run was named by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters as an “Outstanding Television Public Service Campaign.”