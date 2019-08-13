× Objects Found in Food at Taco Bell near Marshalls Creek

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in the Poconos are investigating a claim of tainted food at a Taco Bell on Route 209 in Middle Smithfield Township.

Last Wednesday, a man from Bushkill ended up at the hospital after he found what appeared to be sharp pieces of metal that looked like razors in his food.

“I believe it. That place, I don’t think it’s run right, from what I’ve experienced. The food tastes like it shouldn’t be eaten, to be honest,” said Joshua Ludwij, Marshalls Creek.

State police have not released the man’s name or any other information.

Newswatch 16 did a search on social media to see if anyone else had an issue with this Taco Bell. We found one post from last Tuesday. A woman found something in her food. It appears to be a plastic hook.

“Oh, it’s sad because Taco Bell is good. If we go to Taco Bell, we go up to Pocono at the other one,” said Beverly Plum, Stroudsburg.

People we spoke to tell Newswatch 16 they think the whole situation is unfortunate. They are just glad it wasn’t a kid who got their hands on the food.

Ron Wurz from Doylestown was going to stop at the Taco Bell near Marshalls Creek with his children, then changed his mind.

“I am not going to let them eat there. I am not going to eat there either. I was really excited about Taco Bell, too,” said Wurz.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Taco Bell headquarters. The statement reads: