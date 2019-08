Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- It's going to take longer than initially thought to fix a road in Lackawanna County.

Moosic Road in Old Forge closed last week so that some railroad tracks could be repaired and the road paved.

Everything was supposed to be done Monday, but due to some delays, the road remains closed.

PennDOT says it could be at least another week before the road is back open.