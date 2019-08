Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton firefighters trained to use a new device they'll have on their belts from now on.

They were practicing with the new "bailout devices" at the US Army Reserve Center on Colfax Avenue on Tuesday.

They allow firefighters to repel by themselves out of a second-story window safely. Before, they needed assistance to do so.

The department received a $100,000 federal grant for the new devices.