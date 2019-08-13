Crews Continue Battle Against Williamsport Recycling Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Nearly 24 hours after a fire started at a recycling business in Williamsport, firefighters are still at the scene.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Penn Recycling on Trenton Avenue.

The Williamsport fire chief says it was a scrap pile that caught fire and that pile was the size of a football field and four stories high.

The scrap pile contained vehicles, machinery, and plastics.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene throughout the day and night, taking shifts.

The Department of Environmental Protection was called in Monday night for air quality management.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire issued an air quality advisory for areas downwind of the fire scene Monday to keep windows closed.

Chief Todd Heckman says there are fires at Penn Recycling every couple of years and it is always a worst-case scenario.

"They're always long-term, drawn-out incidents. This particular, with the size of the pile, the aggressiveness of the fire, limited access, we were behind the eight ball by the time we were dispatched," the chief said.

The chief said they hope to have the fire out sometime Tuesday.