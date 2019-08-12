Planned Parenthood in Wilkes-Barre Vandalized

Posted 10:51 am, August 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, August 12, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are investigating a case of vandalism and attempted arson at a Planned Parenthood office in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, a tenant from the apartment side of the building was walking to his car Monday morning when he saw the damage and he called police.

The doors leading to the Planned Parenthood office on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre were smashed with a brick. leaving glass everywhere.

Inside the foyer, someone splashed red paint on the floor and a message on the wall. From what we could see from the outside, it said, "Blessed are those who mourn,"  and the numbers of a biblical verse.

Outside, investigators found a bottle that at one time contained motor oil and a burned book.

The Planned Parenthood office is on the second floor. According to police, it has not been breached.

"We will not be intimidated, quite frankly. This only strengthens our resolve to provide the care that our patients really depend on," said Planned Parenthood worker Melissa Reed.

Police spent the morning, inside and out, looking for clues they hope lead to the capture of the vandal.

Police say there is at least one security camera outside and several more inside. They will check to see if the vandal's identity is revealed on that video.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.