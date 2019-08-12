Planned Parenthood in Wilkes-Barre Vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Police are investigating a case of vandalism and attempted arson at a Planned Parenthood office in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, a tenant from the apartment side of the building was walking to his car Monday morning when he saw the damage and he called police.

The doors leading to the Planned Parenthood office on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre were smashed with a brick. leaving glass everywhere.

Inside the foyer, someone splashed red paint on the floor and a message on the wall. From what we could see from the outside, it said, "Blessed are those who mourn," and the numbers of a biblical verse.

Outside, investigators found a bottle that at one time contained motor oil and a burned book.

The Planned Parenthood office is on the second floor. According to police, it has not been breached.

"We will not be intimidated, quite frankly. This only strengthens our resolve to provide the care that our patients really depend on," said Planned Parenthood worker Melissa Reed.

Police spent the morning, inside and out, looking for clues they hope lead to the capture of the vandal.

Police say there is at least one security camera outside and several more inside. They will check to see if the vandal's identity is revealed on that video.