Mother Pleads No Contest After Leaving Child in Hot Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A mother who was facing trial for allegedly leaving her little girl in a hot car entered a plea Monday morning in Northumberland County.

During jury selection, Tonia Sones of Delaware Township pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.

The woman from the Turbotville area told state police her 2-year-old daughter, Annabelle, fell asleep in the car last August. She says she went inside to shower but must have fallen asleep. Six hours later, she found the little girl having a seizure.

Sones' daughter suffered heatstroke and has brain damage from being left in the hot car.