Fire Destroys Vacant Building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There are questions in Scranton after a vacant building was destroyed by flames early Monday morning.

The blaze began after midnight on Preston Place.

The vacant building burned quickly.

Fire crews weren't hurt but say the building was destroyed, the roof collapsing.

People who live in the area say this place has been vacant for years.

"Woke up, heard some booms, you know, just laid down for the night. fully engulfed. pretty scary," said Clyde Beach of Scranton. "Just abandoned for a while. The guy left the place just in really bad condition. The roof was caved in for some years now and you know, just seemed to be unkept. hopefully wasn't intentionally set and it was just a matter of the heat getting to it."

The fire chief says there was power going to the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation here in Scranton.