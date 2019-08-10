Seafood Fra Diavolo by SpeakEasy Saloon and Resort

Posted 9:30 am, August 10, 2019, by

Join us at the SpeakEasy Saloon & Resort nestled in the scenic endless mountains region of Northeastern Pennsylvania and just a short drive from Elk Mountain Ski Area.   The chef prepared us a delicious Seafood Fra Diavolo.  Whether  you live nearby or are visiting, check out their full service restaurant and saloon that features take out, delivery and dine in options.   They have covered outdoor dining complete with bars and fire pits.  You can relax sit by the fire and even play corn hole.   If you are looking for a weekend getaway, week’s vacation or an extended stay we they offer a variety of room styles to accommodate all of your needs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

