Inclusion Festival Provides Sensory-friendly Experience

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The second annual Inclusion Festival, a sensory-friendly music and wellness celebration, is taking place this weekend in Lackawanna County.

The festival, held at the Mountain Sky Festival Grounds in Scott Township, is designed to be an inclusive space for those with or without special needs.

Since music festivals are typically filled with large crowds and loud music, people with autism or ADHD might not be able to participate.

The co-founders wanted to create an event that allowed everyone the opportunity for enjoyment.

"Music is really unifying. It's kind of like a universal language, and for people of all abilities, it seems to be a way to connect and bring people together," said Amy Pinder, co-founder.

"We all want to include people. We all want to hang out. We all should make a new friend when we come out here," said Ben Hartranft, who was the keynote speaker.

The festival continues on Sunday.