Grand Re-opening for Food Market in Montrose

MONTROSE, Pa. -- For a short time this year, people in Montrose feared their only mom and pop grocery store would close. Then a buyer stepped up, and that supermarket held its grand re-opening on Saturday.

Shopper Alyssa Brace of Montrose believes in buying local, which is why she was thrilled to shop at Scarfallato's Hometown Market.

"I like to support local, and I have to say the family has done nothing but support our local fire department, and I could not be happier to support them in return," Brace said.

Decades ago, Angelo Scarfalloto helped build the supermarket. This year, he saved it.

He bought the supermarket from the old owners who were looking to find someone to take it over. He's also renamed it from Ray's Supermarket.

"41 years ago, there was nothing here, only the restaurant on the end of the plaza, so it's amazing in 40 years what has happened on this corner," Scarfalloto remarked.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they are happy to have a family-owned market in this part of Susquehanna County.

"I think the whole town was (nervous when Ray's was closing), but the family stepped up and now the whole family has jobs because of them," Brace said.

"That means a full storefront. That means more people coming to town. They have an excellent deli. It's just a friendly market to be at," said Tom Lamont of Montrose.

On the day of the re-opening, the store gave back to the community by hosting a root beer float fundraiser for the Montrose boys and girls soccer teams.

"This is pure profit for us because the Scarfalloto's very generously offered to give us all the material for free, so any money, any donations we get go straight to the team," said Lindsey Coy, Montrose Area High School.

The re-opening celebration continues through next Saturday.