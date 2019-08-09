Wyoming Area Head Coach Randy Spencer had heart surgery last month, but is back at practice for the Warriors. Spencer opened up about his health scare, and how everything is flowing nice and easy.
Randy Spencer is healthy
-
10th Annual Warrior Pride Camp
-
Wyoming Valley Conference football Media Day
-
The Lowdown on Lacrosse: Sport Sees Spike in Our Area Among Youth
-
Heavy Rain Closes Roads in Wyoming County
-
A Winning Softball Tradition In Wyoming County
-
-
Minichello Wins National Title In Javelin For U20 USA Track And Field Team
-
Crash Closes Road, Cuts Power in Wyoming County
-
Benefit Held for Husband and Wife, Both Battling Cancer
-
Penn State wrestler Jason Nolf
-
Suspected Gunman Dead after Two Shot in West Wyoming
-
-
Knocking on the Door of the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame
-
Wyoming County D.A. to Discuss Body Found in Plymouth
-
Large Grant Will Bring Something New to Williamsport