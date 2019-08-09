Florida Man Drives Golf Cart into Walmart During Liquor Dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONTON, Fl. -- Check out this video from a Walmart in Florida, where a man drove a golf cart inside the store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when Michael Hudson blocked the entrance to Walmart's liquor store with the golf cart and demanded to talk to a manager.

When deputies arrived to talk to him, they say Hudson took off to the store's main entrance with people running to avoid being hit.

As you can see in the video, the golf cart was driven into the store with deputies running behind on foot.

Officials say Hudson hit several people before crashing into the checkout area.

He was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Officials say he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

A few shoppers were hurt in the incident and were treated at the scene but did not need to be hospitalized.