DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Florida Man Drives Golf Cart into Walmart During Liquor Dispute

Posted 1:34 pm, August 9, 2019, by

GIBSONTON, Fl. -- Check out this video from a Walmart in Florida, where a man drove a golf cart inside the store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when Michael Hudson blocked the entrance to Walmart's liquor store with the golf cart and demanded to talk to a manager.

When deputies arrived to talk to him, they say Hudson took off to the store's main entrance with people running to avoid being hit.

As you can see in the video, the golf cart was driven into the store with deputies running behind on foot.

Officials say Hudson hit several people before crashing into the checkout area.

He was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Officials say he faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

A few shoppers were hurt in the incident and were treated at the scene but did not need to be hospitalized.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.