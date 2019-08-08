Snyder County Cabinetry Plant Wood-Mode to Reopen

Posted 9:44 pm, August 8, 2019, by

KREAMER, Pa. — The former Wood-Mode plant in Snyder County is about to get a second life.

Businessman Bill French from Middleberg confirms to Newswatch 16 that his purchase of the company has been finalized and he’s already hiring employees.

Wood-Mode was a custom cabinetry plant in Kreamer that closed suddenly earlier this year, leaving nearly 1,000 people out of work.

At the time, it was Snyder County’s largest employer.

