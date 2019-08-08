× Small Drugstores Threatened by Pharmacy Benefit Managers

SCRANTON, Pa. — Owners of independent pharmacies say they are being shortchanged by Pennsylvania’s Medicaid system.

Pharmacy owners say their profits for prescription drug refills have now turned into losses under the state’s new formula for Geisinger’s health care plans.

These pharmacies say this could force them out of business.

At the Medicine Shoppe on Pittston Avenue in Scranton, co-owner Lyn Ruane just went over the monthly bills. She saw red, as in red ink.

Ruane says the state slashed the money it reimburses drug stores from the Geisinger Health Plan, which accounts for 40 percent of her customers.

In June, Geisinger Health Plan, its pharmacy benefit manager MedImpact, and the state Department of Human Services agreed on a plan that changed the formula for refilling prescription drugs and reimbursing pharmacies.

“We’re pulling our hair out trying to fill prescriptions and take care of our customers, and losing money at the same time,” Ruane said.

Filling prescriptions became tougher because pharmacists now must refill with a 90-day supply instead of a 30-day supply.

In the case of a Medicine Shoppe customer with 11 prescriptions, it shows that patient’s last 30-day refill netted the pharmacy a $267 profit. In contrast, the new 90-day bill left the pharmacy with a $715 loss.

“It’s a matter of time before we go out of business,” Ruane said.

“I believe we have a window of a year and a half to try to get something meaningful done,” said Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. “Because if this momentum continues in a negative way, most of our independent pharmacists are simply going to be priced out of business.”

DePasquale blames the lack of oversight on pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs — companies that negotiate Medicaid drug prices for insurers like Geisinger and others.

DePasquale tells Newswatch 16 that PBMs are now a $3 billion a year industry in Pennsylvania and their deals with the state are private.

“This is one of the few areas of state spending that is actually where I am barred from auditing,” DePasquale said.

In a statement, the trade group representing pharmacy benefit managers wrote:

“PBMs have been able to achieve an overall stable cost trend for prescription drugs by innovating consumer-friendly, market-based tools that encourage competition among drug manufacturers and drugstores.”

Geisinger emailed us this statement:

“The program can have financial benefits for members by potentially saving them up to eight co-pays per year.”

But independent pharmacies say that other than red ink, there is nothing in this Medicaid reimbursement program for them.

“I would personally like to see the policy get changed immediately,” Ruane said.

The state Department of Human Services did not get back to us about its role in reimbursing pharmacies.

Ruane and others believe if the policy doesn’t change soon, mom and pop pharmacies will go out of business and patients will lose their neighborhood independent pharmacies they’ve gone to for decades.

