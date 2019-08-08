× Basketball Courts Getting Upgrade

KULPMONT, Pa. — There are cracks in the middle of the basketball courts at the Terry/Miriello Stadium in Kulpmont. What was once a popular place to play has turned into a safety hazard.

“We sometimes go to the park. I don’t go there that often because it’s obviously not nice,” Madeline Forte said.

“There’s a lot of cracks. We have a drainage issue. The drain has been in that long that the road is higher than the drainage pipe out there so it’s not draining out,” Bob Fanella said.

But soon that will change. These basketball courts are getting a major upgrade, thanks to $25,000 in grant money. The nonprofit Kulpmont100 applied for the grant to fix the courts.

“Not only will it get fixed so the kids can use it, but then in the wintertime, it will get turned into an ice skating rink,” Walt Lutz said.

In addition to the renovations at the basketball courts, Kulpmont officials also plan on having some work done at the baseball fields.

“Improving the fencing to make it safer, we’re going to talk in the future about the dugouts. As you can see there’s already work being done on the lights,” Lutz said.

Most of the work will be done by volunteers which will keep the cost low.

“I’ll be volunteering my time on the machine to dig it out,” Fanella said. “Kulpmont100 has a bunch of volunteers that will be doing the concrete work, painting, and fences.”

People are excited about the upgrades.

“That would be fun because I’ve been ice skating for a really long time and I think that would be really neat,” Forte said.

Kulpmont officials expect the courts to be finished by mid-October.