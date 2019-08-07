× Something to Cheer About at The University of Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 1,000 cheerleaders from across the country are calling Scranton home this week.

The University of Scranton is hosting them for an annual camp that’s made its return to the Electric City.

A whole lot of spirit invaded the Long Center on the University of Scranton’s campus Wednesday. About 1,100 collegiate cheerleaders and dancers from across the country arrived for a week-long camp.

“I like meeting new teams and learning new skills and having a lot of fun,” said Kutztown University cheerleader Giana Mileto of Cresco.

“Our main focus is game day, getting ready for your fall season, for cheering on the different sports that you represent,” said Bill Ahern, of the Universal Cheer Association.

Instructors for Universal Cheer and Dance Associations kicked off this year’s camp with a high-flying introduction for the campers. Some of the teams training there will go on to compete at the national level.

“It’s definitely a really great team bonding experience. We come in, we learn a lot of new material that we use at game days and it’s just a really fun experience,” said Temple University cheerleader Fran Paladino of Hazleton.

The collegiate cheer and dance camp is making its return to Scranton this year after a few years on other campuses.

“I love Scranton. I think the campus is awesome for what we do here. It’s convenient. It’s a really pretty campus. They have great food. The facilities are nice,” Ahern added.

The location is a plus for the many local cheerleaders training this week.

“It used to be at the University of Delaware, so it’s really cool that it’s in Scranton this year and I’m around home,” Paladino added.

The University of Scranton Royals said they’re happy to play host.

“It’s definitely fun. We know the campus, so we get to help everyone out. It’s nice to make friends because we’re a familiar face around campus, so it’s really awesome having everyone here,” said University of Scranton cheerleader Beca Chieffallo of Olyphant.