New Study: Dogs Can Feel Their Owner’s Stress

For many, when it comes to our pets, they’re like our children. We love to spoil them and keep them happy.

The last thing we’d want to do is make them feel bad, scared or upset.

But get this: new research shows that when dog owners go through a stressful time that lasts for several weeks, that tension/pressure is transferred to our furbabies.

The research was published earlier this summer in “Scientific Reports.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Dr. Keith Dorton at Scranton Animal Hospital to show how the study was done, what it means, and how we can keep our four-legged friends feeling a little happier.

The study is one of few that shows how long-term periods of stress in humans can affect dogs.

