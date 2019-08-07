New Study: Dogs Can Feel Their Owner’s Stress

Posted 2:30 am, August 7, 2019, by

Border Collie and English Bulldog

For many, when it comes to our pets, they’re like our children. We love to spoil them and keep them happy.

The last thing we’d want to do is make them feel bad, scared or upset.

But get this:  new research shows that when dog owners go through a stressful time that lasts for several weeks, that tension/pressure is transferred to our furbabies.

The research was published earlier this summer in  “Scientific Reports.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Dr. Keith Dorton at Scranton Animal Hospital to show how the study was done, what it means, and how we can keep our four-legged friends feeling a little happier.

The study is one of few that shows how long-term periods of stress in humans can affect dogs.

To read the research  for yourself, click here!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.