Man Charged with Kidnapping in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man was arrested Tuesday after dragging a woman into his car against her will, according to police.

Tyvon Moore of Scranton was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, unlawful restraint, assault. and other charges.

Police say Moore and the woman were at her home on Prospect Avenue in Scranton and got in an argument about possible stolen money. The victim’s sister said she saw Moore drag the woman out of the house and into her car. Moore allegedly assaulted the sister in the process. Moore then drove off with the victim.

Police say they were eventually tracked down in Kingston and Moore was taken into custody.