Accused ATV Thief Climbs into Sewer Pipe to Escape Police

ASHLAND, Pa. -- Police say a man fled through a sewer pipe when they tried to arrest him for an ATV theft in Schuylkill County.

Michael Fickinger, 25, of Ashland, is accused of stealing the ATV from a home in Ashland last week.

When police tried to arrest him Monday, they say he went into a storm drain on First Street.

After several hours, with the assistance of the Ashland Street Department, Fickinger was arrested several blocks from where he entered the pipe.

Fickinger was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property. He was locked up in the Schuylkill County jail on $25,000 bail.