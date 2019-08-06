Sharks Feeding near Shore Shock Beachgoers at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beachgoers in Myrtle Beach had a frightening surprise Monday morning when multiple sharks were spotted off the coast.

Tara Savedge, who caught a video of the scene, was at the beach with her husband, watching her son and nephew skimboard, when her husband saw fish jumping out of the water.

"He assumed something was chasing them and then we saw a shark breach the water," Savedge told WGHP.

"We told all of our family to get out of the water and then I grabbed my phone to try and capture it on video, and just when I did, we saw what seemed like hundreds of fish jumping followed by several sharks. It was an awesome sight!"

She said this all happened at about 10:30 a.m. right outside of the condo where they were staying on 53rd Avenue.

