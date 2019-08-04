In Your Neighborhood

Wheels for Patriots

Patriots Cove is inviting you to take a ride for a good cause, Saturday, August 10. Bring friends and family out for the Ride for Patriots and Wheels for Patriots, a benefit, including classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. The event begins in Mountain Top at 10 a.m. and ends in Laceyville. Patriots will ride in honor of veterans and first responders, followed by a car and bike show. Enjoy a chicken BBQ, music and refreshments.

St. Matthew’s Festival

If you’re looking for fun for the entire family, head over to Monroe County, Friday through Sunday, August 9-11. St. Matthew’s Festival, held in East Stroudsburg, features international food, daily entertainment, drinks, games for all ages, basket raffles and a 50/50. Friday is Latino Night, Saturday is family fun day and the final day is classic Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

