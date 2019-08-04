Deadly Crash Caused by Wrong-way Driver

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A deadly crash on Interstate 81 in Scranton closed the highway for several hours early Sunday morning.  Police say a wrong way driver is the cause.

State police say six vehicles collided just before 1 a.m. The crash happened on the interstate near the Main Avenue exit in Scranton. A 51-year-old man died. His name has not been released.

People at the scene told Newswatch 16 the vehicles slammed together head-on in the south bound lanes, and the crash came just after police received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway. Four other people were also taken to the hospital after the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with Newswatch 16 for more updates.

 

