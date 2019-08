Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST WYOMING, Pa. -- A crash Sunday morning in Luzerne County sent one person to the hospital.

Emergency crews tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in West Wyoming.

According to officials, the driver of a Corvette lost control of their vehicle along West 8th Street and struck an SUV.

Police say the driver of the Corvette was taken to the hospital.

No word on the driver's condition after the crash in Luzerne County.