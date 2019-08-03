× Justin’s Journey: Benefit for Volunteer Firefighter

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter in Lackawanna County is still on the long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle crash in June.

Justin Wendlandt was flown to a hospital in Philadelphia and underwent several surgeries.

Family, friends, and fellow firefighters gathered Saturday afternoon at a benefit in his honor at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Justin was able to make a surprise appearance, which meant a lot to his family.

“Oh, it’s a dream come true. It’s a miracle. It’s an actual miracle that he’s here, and he’s in good spirits. He’s serving food. He’s saying hi to everybody. He’s really, really happy,” said John Wendlandt, Justin’s father.

The money raised at Saturday’s event will go towards medical expenses as Justin continues to recover.