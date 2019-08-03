Justin’s Journey: Benefit for Volunteer Firefighter

Posted 7:21 pm, August 3, 2019, by

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A volunteer firefighter in Lackawanna County is still on the long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries in a motorcycle crash in June.

Justin Wendlandt was flown to a hospital in Philadelphia and underwent several surgeries.

Family, friends, and fellow firefighters gathered Saturday afternoon at a benefit in his honor at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Justin was able to make a surprise appearance, which meant a lot to his family.

“Oh, it’s a dream come true. It’s a miracle. It’s an actual miracle that he’s here, and he’s in good spirits. He’s serving food. He’s saying hi to everybody. He’s really, really happy,” said John Wendlandt, Justin’s father.

The money raised at Saturday’s event will go towards medical expenses as Justin continues to recover.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.