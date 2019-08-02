× Jazz Festival Underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a wet kickoff to the 15th annual Scranton Jazz Festival in the Electric City.

The main stage is at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in the city’s downtown, but after the music stops here, there is a “jazz walk” through numerous downtown Scranton venues featuring jazz, blues, world beat music and more.

Scranton Jazz Fest runs thru Sunday in the Electric City.

Before the storms arrived, we found folks enjoying a new mural painted on the side of the Leonard Theater along Adams Avenue in the Electric City’s downtown.

First Fridays embrace and showcase local artists and musicians.

This mural was created by Monica Noelle Simon and is the first in a series of murals to be unveiled on each First Friday in the coming months.