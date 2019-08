× Brewsterhout Rooftop Party

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Storms forced the 11th annual Brewsterhout rooftop party off the roof and inside the parking garage at the Intermodal Center in downtown Wilkesbarre.

The event is a fundraiser for the Osterhout Free Library. Hundreds showed up for the food, drinks, music, and raffles.

WNEP is a media sponsor of the event here in the Diamond City.