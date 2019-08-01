× Gas Company Takes Blame for House Explosion

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A gas company is now taking the blame for an explosion near Pittsburgh that leveled a home and sent five people to the hospital. Columbia Gas says it failed to install a necessary piece of equipment at the home.

Pressure then built up causing yesterday’s blast. The homeowner and several firefighters, including the fire chief, are among those hurt.

“Our customers deserve safe and reliable delivery of gas. We failed to deliver on this mission. And for that we are deeply sorry,” President of Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Mike Huwar said.

“The fact that a mistake of this magnitude occurred is incredibly irresponsible and is incredibly negligent,” North Franklin Township supervisor Bob Sabot said.

Officials say they have barred Columbia Gas from doing any more business in the community here outside Pittsburgh.