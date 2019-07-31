× Panther Valley Student Garden in Full Bloom

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — The garden outside of Panther Valley Intermediate School near Nesquehoning is growing, and it was all done by fourth grade students.

“Oh, it’s awesome and they enjoy it,” said Panther Valley Intermediate Principal Lisa Mace. “They feel a part of the school building and the process and giving back. They get very excited in the spring to do this project.”

The vegetable garden is open to the community.

Students planted tomatoes, beans, squash, and peppers. It’s all part of a partnership between the school and St. Luke’s University Health Network “Adopt a School” program.

“Through a grant, they brought in a company called the Kellyn Foundation. They, a few years ago, put in these gardens. What they do with our students is they start with third grade and they come in and do educational programs with them. Then in our fourth grade classes in April, they planted the seeds in their classrooms, put them on the windows for about a month, and then brought them out here in late May and now we are seeing the benefits of that experience,” Mace explained.

If you’re interested in picking some of the fresh vegetables, you’re encouraged to call the intermediate school first to see what is available. On Friday, volunteers are expected to be here sprucing up the garden before school starts.