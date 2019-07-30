Voters Watch Democratic Debate in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The eyes of voters were trained on the screen in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night.

About 40 people watched the Democratic debate at Rodano's on Public Square.

Voters tell Newswatch 16 they wanted to see which candidates would separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Others zeroed in on the candidates' stance on health care.

"That hits home to me because my wife recently had to get surgery, and to afford surgery, we had to fly her overseas and get it done and come back over here. It's maddening," said Omar Allen of Wilkes-Barre.

The Democratic debates continue Wednesday night. Scranton native Joe Biden is among the 10 candidates taking the stage starting 8 p.m.

