Three Taken to Hospital After Big Rig Hits Tow Truck, Two Cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash on the interstate in Susquehanna County sent three people to the hospital.

It happened just after midnight on Interstate 81 southbound near Harford.

State police say a tractor trailer hit a tow truck and a car on the side of the road just after Exit 217 (the Harford exit).

Another car was also sideswiped by that semi while traveling alongside it.

Three people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They are all expected to be okay.

Interstate 81 was closed while crews cleaned up the wreck here in Susquehanna County.