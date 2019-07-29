Rescan Update: WNEP’s August 1st Over-the-Air Channel Change Has Been Delayed

LONG ISLAND, NY - JULY 10: A scenic view of a television antenna photographed on July 10, 2011 on Long Island, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

We have an update for our viewers who watch WNEP-TV by using an antenna.

The WNEP channel change, which was supposed to take place this Thursday, has been delayed. That means you will not have to rescan your television to get WNEP beginning Thursday.

We will update our “antenna” viewers when a new rescan date and time is scheduled.

Even though the channel change has been delayed, it is always a good idea to periodically rescan to update the channels you receive.

Rescan Recommendations:

If you receive digital TV over-the-air with an antenna, you should periodically rescan to update the channels you receive.

While some digital converter boxes do this automatically, you may need to manually select “scan” or “auto-tune” from the TV or converter box to start the scanning process.

You can usually find instructions to do so by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

If you have difficulty, consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer. You may find contact information in your instruction manual or on the internet.

Once the rescan is complete, you should be receiving all available digital channels through your antenna, including WNEP.

Rescan Resources:

Because specific rescan procedures may vary by manufacturer, TVAnswers.org has created a list of links to the online support pages of many popular brands.

