Babysitter Sentenced for Child Endangerment

Posted 7:42 pm, July 29, 2019, by

ROME, Pa. -- A babysitter who pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of the children she was supposed to be watching was sentenced on Monday to two to nine years in prison.

Shyann Hills, 23, of Rome, and another person deprived two children of food, sleep, and water last year at a home in Bradford County.

The pair is also accused of tying up and beating one child.

Hills' co-defendant, Jackayo Frye, 23, of Towanda, was also sentenced to two to nine years back in March after pleading guilty.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.