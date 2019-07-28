10-year-old Boy Injured at Iron Pigs Game in Apparent Shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A young boy was injured at an Iron Pigs baseball game in Lehigh County Saturday night, apparently shot by a stray bullet.

Police say the 10-year-old boy was on the field at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown for a Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs game. He was standing in the right field area around 6:30 p.m. when he fell to the ground and started bleeding.

The boy was taken to a hospital where an x-ray showed what appeared to be a bullet lodged in the back of his knee, according to police.

He was transferred to a trauma hospital for treatment. Investigators said his injury was not life-threatening.

Police say there was no evidence of the shot coming from within the park or the surrounding area, and no one reported hearing any gunshots.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

