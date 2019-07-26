South Williamsport Softball Team Headed to Little League World Series

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. -- A police escort, fire trucks for as far as the eye can see, and cars decorated with south side pride!!

Hundreds of people came together to support the softball superstars on their float! The south Williamsport girls’ softball team just won a spot to compete in the Little League World Series!

“Just way more excited to have more memories with my teammates and win!” catcher Mikaiya Hills said.

“It's amazing to me to see the streets lined for these little girls who are 12 years old and are just playing the game they love,” mother of a player Ashley Reidy said.

Families and friends held signs congratulating the girls. These players will be the first team from their district to ever compete in the Little League World Series!

“All of the weekends that we haven't had and all of the money we've spent going to the different tournaments, it's worth it for this experience that they're going to have, definitely,” mom Jennifer Holtzapple said.

“This is her dream to go to Oregon and play in the Little League World Series!” sister Madison Reidy said

The parade was an unforgettable experience for the team, and when the girls pulled in for their final stop, a fitting song, “We Are the Champions” was played.

“Seeing some of my teachers from the past at school and all of my family together and people that I don't even know coming to support us was awesome,” second baseman Gianna Goodman said.

The girls’ softball team will be competing in the Little League World Series in Portland on August 7th.

