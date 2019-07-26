× Food Pantries Seek Summer Support

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Food pantry operators hope you’ll consider some Christmas-in-July generosity this season, because at many pantries, supplies run low during the summer.

Chastidy Garcia counts on the Feeding Families Ministry in Tobyhanna to help her family. She said, “I am very, very happy that this program is here and it’s close by.”

Even though her husband works, the family sometimes has a tough time making ends meet. She told Newswatch 16 the pantry helps her in any way possible.

That pantry, which helps so many people like Garcia, now needs some help of its own. Diane McFadzean, the president of Feeding Families Ministries noted, “In the summer we find that there’s a shortage of food because so many people are using the families because their children are home.”

More kids are home, yet fewer people donate in the summer. McFadzean told Newswatch 16 most people only think about donating feed during the holidays. She emphasized, “We need to keep people in the mindset that people are hungry all year long. We have one in six children that go to bed hungry in Monroe County and in Pennsylvania.”

Not only is the pantry short on food but because of summer vacations and commitments, it’s also short on volunteers. “There’s always a need for people,” noted volunteer Ellen Suppan.

The Feeding Families team asks that everyone consider donating to or volunteering at their local food pantry this summer. “It’s very important,” remarked Garcia.